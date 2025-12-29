'Made me question my ability': KJo praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar'

Johar also lauded Dhar's "seamless storytelling" in Dhurandhar. He said, "What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn't feel the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn't trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story." The film stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent with a stellar supporting cast including R Madhavan , Sanjay Dutt , Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Year in review

Johar's journey through the year in cinema

Johar reflected on his cinematic journey over the past year, saying he started it loving Saiyaara and ended it with Dhurandhar. He also mentioned his admiration for Lokah, another film that left a lasting impression on him. "It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that's always a good thing for me," he said about Dhurandhar. The film was released on December 5 and has emerged as a blockbuster.