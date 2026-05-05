Karan Johar gets candid about his Met Gala debut

Johar walked the red carpet in a custom ensemble by his long-time friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra . The outfit was inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma, which Johar said resonated with him. He said, "Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings."

Post-red carpet plans

'I just want to hang out, meet people...'

Johar also shared his plans for the rest of the night after his red carpet appearance. He said, "Once I'm done with it, the inside is much more comfortable. Then I just want to hang out, meet people, have a drink, and have a great time." Meanwhile, other Indians at fashion's biggest night, also impressed with their outfits, like Isha Ambani, Malhotra, and Ananya Birla.