Karan Johar's next: Massive family drama, possible 'K3G2'
Karan Johar is gearing up for his eighth directorial—a big family drama in the same space as his 2001 classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The film, set to be Dharma Productions's major release, starts pre-production in mid-2026 and aims to begin filming by the end of the year.
Casting is about to kick off, with two male and two female leads on the lookout.
Why does this matter?
Johar's last film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a huge hit and even bagged a National Film Award.
With rumors swirling about a possible "K3G2" and speculation about whether it will follow in the footsteps of the original's star-studded cast (Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, etc.), fans are buzzing about who might join this new chapter.
If you love classic Bollywood family dramas with all the feels, this one's worth keeping an eye on.