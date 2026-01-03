Karan Johar's next: Massive family drama, possible 'K3G2'

Why does this matter?

Johar's last film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a huge hit and even bagged a National Film Award.

With rumors swirling about a possible "K3G2" and speculation about whether it will follow in the footsteps of the original's star-studded cast (Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, etc.), fans are buzzing about who might join this new chapter.

If you love classic Bollywood family dramas with all the feels, this one's worth keeping an eye on.