Khan: 15-20 endings drafted for 'Drishyam 3' earning ₹300cr

Turns out, Drishyam: The Conclusion almost had a totally different ending, or maybe 19 others!

Co-writer Aamil Keeyan Khan shared that the team wrote about 15-20 possible finales to keep fans guessing and make sure the movie stood apart from its Malayalam roots.

The gamble clearly paid off, as Drishyam 3 smashed it at the box office with over ₹300 crore in India.