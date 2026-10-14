Khan: 15-20 endings drafted for 'Drishyam 3' earning ₹300cr
Entertainment
Turns out, Drishyam: The Conclusion almost had a totally different ending, or maybe 19 others!
Co-writer Aamil Keeyan Khan shared that the team wrote about 15-20 possible finales to keep fans guessing and make sure the movie stood apart from its Malayalam roots.
The gamble clearly paid off, as Drishyam 3 smashed it at the box office with over ₹300 crore in India.
Khan credits Devgn for 'Drishyam' trilogy
Ajay Devgn, along with Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat, led the cast, and Khan credits Devgn's constant support from the first draft in April 2025 all the way through.
He says Devgn's faith in their creative process was key to wrapping up Vijay Salgaonkar's eight-year-long story arc, making this trilogy feel truly original.