Khan and Kapoor reunite for 'Daddy Cool' song in 'King'
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are back together after more than a decade with their new song "Daddy Cool" from the film King.
The track is upbeat, with music by Sachin-Jigar and vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant brings some fresh moves to their reunion.
Anand directs 'King' releasing December 24
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King hits theaters December 24. The cast includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, plus special appearances by Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film takes inspiration from the 1994 French film Leon: The Professional.