Khan defends Ahlawat's 'Drishyam 3' character as antagonist not villain

Drishyam 3 is not just a box office hit: it's also got everyone talking about its characters.

Many fans wondered if Jaideep Ahlawat's SP Rajveer Singh Tomar is the villain, but writer Aamil Keeyan Khan says he's just a Crime Branch officer doing his job.

Khan points out that the film is all about moral complexity: "The beauty of Drishyam is that nobody is entirely right or wrong. It depends on whose side of the story you're watching. So I'd call Jaideep sir's character an antagonist, certainly, but a villain? That's a bit harsh on a man who's just trying to do his job," said writer Aamil Keeyan Khan.

He also praised Ahlawat by saying, "Jaideep sir hit every note perfectly. He deserves every bit of the love and praise coming his way."