Khan helps pregnant Padukone up stairs on 'King' sets Entertainment May 03, 2026

A sweet moment from the sets of King is making waves online: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted helping his pregnant co-star Deepika Padukone up some stairs during a shoot.

Fans are loving this thoughtful gesture, pointing out how it shows SRK's classic gentleman vibe and the genuine friendship he shares with Deepika after working together on several films.