Khan helps pregnant Padukone up stairs on 'King' sets
Entertainment
A sweet moment from the sets of King is making waves online: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted helping his pregnant co-star Deepika Padukone up some stairs during a shoot.
Fans are loving this thoughtful gesture, pointing out how it shows SRK's classic gentleman vibe and the genuine friendship he shares with Deepika after working together on several films.
'King' features Khan as veteran assassin
King brings together a big-name cast: SRK, Deepika, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film features Khan as a veteran assassin in the underworld with Suhana as his protege.
With its Christmas release lined up and another SRK-Deepika team-up on screen, excitement among fans is already sky-high.