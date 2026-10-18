Khan, Khurrana front Malhotra's 'Luxury pret' at Lakme Fashion Week
Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana brought major star power as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Luxury Pret collection at Lakme Fashion Week, held at the Taj Palace Hotel.
The runway was all about blending classic Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist: think sculpted silhouettes, metallic touches, and intricate detailing.
Malhotra's collection mixes silhouettes and colors
Malhotra's collection mixed things up with cropped jackets, saris, long skirts, off-shoulder tops, and modern interpretations of bandhgalas in fresh shades like green, ivory, blue, and pink.
Sara rocked a floral tube top with a black draped skirt and emerald jewelry from Malhotra's own line.
Ayushmann kept it cool in a structured black jacket with silver accents.
The models walked to Donn Bhat's track "Ishq," adding to the vibe before fashion week wraps up with Amit Aggarwal's show next.