Khan marks 61st birthday with 'King' 1st song Nov 2
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday with a special treat for fans: the first song from his much-awaited film King is releasing on November 2, 2026.
Sung by Arijit Singh, the track sets the tone for the movie's music and gives everyone a taste of what's coming before the trailer lands.
Sachin-Jigar score 'King' weaving Ravichander theme
King brings back SRK with director Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
The soundtrack had some changes: Anirudh Ravichander had to step away due to busy schedules, but still created an important theme for the film.
Now, Sachin-Jigar are handling most of the music, weaving in Ravichander's theme throughout King's score.