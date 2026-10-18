Khan says still awaiting 2-year ghee supply and KBC check
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show and had everyone laughing when he shared that he's still waiting for the two-year supply of ghee and the check he won on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
His playful comment came after a fan joked that winning two years' worth of ghee and the prize had made him so elated that he decided to join Instagram.
Khan embraces 'ghee legend' promoting 'Haiwaan'
Back when Saif was on KBC promoting his film Haiwaan, fans started calling him the "ghee legend" because of the quirky prize.
On Kapil Sharma's show, Saif leaned into the joke, showing off his easygoing sense of humor and how much he enjoys connecting with fans, even if it's over something as random as ghee.