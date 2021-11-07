James Bond universe: Spy books get its first female writer

Author Kim Sherwood has been roped in to pen new books in the Bond universe

The James Bond universe is expanding! And, let us clarify, it's about the books that have formed the basis for several blockbuster movies. Author Kim Sherwood has now been authorized by the estate of Ian Fleming to write contemporary spy thrillers taking the universe ahead but without the original 007 in the picture. This makes Sherwood the first female writer to pen Bond stories.

The first book is set to release in September 2022

As per reports, Sherwood has signed a deal with HarperCollins for three books, the opening installment of which is set for release in September 2022. The books will be focusing on a new batch of 00 agents in a world where Bond is missing. But some old characters (like Bond's secretary Ms. Moneypenny and spy boss M) will appear in the trilogy.

This is how Sherwood shared the news online

'I want to bring a feminist perspective to the canon'

Kim Sherwood

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the 32-year-old award-winning author said it was her "life-long dream come true." "I want to bring a feminist perspective to the canon, as a young woman writer," the London-born writer further mentioned. She said how she wants to "honor what's come before, but also create something new and create a space for all of us to be heroes."

The books are going to be contemporary with better representation

Sherwood noted the uber-popular film series has sometimes "overlooked" the "complexity and rounded characters of the women in the books." Given the movies have often restricted women to the male gaze, the writer aims to paint a world reflecting the 21st century with better representation. Notably, writers like Sebastian Faulks, Kingsley Amis, and Anthony Horowitz have written Bond novels before Sherwood.

Are we looking at Bond-less Bond movies now?

Can the yet-to-be-titled novels point at a new turn for the films, too? The recently-released No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond. Debates were rife regarding Craig's successor, with talks of a Black/female Bond making headlines. Meanwhile, Bond producers clarified search for Craig's replacement isn't happening anytime soon. What if makers follow the books and we get Bond-less Bond movies?