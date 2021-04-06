Mask kahan hai madam, Kishwer Merchant asks Kangana, gets trolled

'She (Ranaut) never is in a mask..How?' Merchant wonders
Yesterday the Panga actress was captured by the paparazzi entering a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
When she stepped out of the car in a white traditional outfit, she wasn't seen wearing a mask.
"She never is in a mask.. its not even ever in her hand? How? (sic)," Merchant commented on the video.
The mom-to-be also shared the video on her Instagram handle.
Post
The TV actress posted several videos while addressing trolls
In the caption to her Instagram story, Merchant wrote, "Mask kahan hai Madam? [Where is the mask Madam?]"
This was followed by a video of physically disabled people donning masks.
Sharing this clip, she wrote, "What's Kangana Ranaut's excuse I wonder?"
That's when she was heavily trolled by the Manikarnika star's fans.
She posted several videos addressing the trolls thereafter and justifying her stand.
Instagram Post
This is the video that was widely shared
Protocol
'She is a fantastic actor..but where is her mask?'
In a calm tone, Merchant highlighted that it didn't matter if anyone was a good actor or has won multiple awards.
"Everybody knows that she's a fantastic actor and must have won whatever awards, but where is her mask?" she asked.
The Brahmarakshas actress wondered why she was being criticized for her BB9 behavior and not Ranaut, who didn't follow an obvious COVID-19 restriction.
Quote
How about judging her (Ranaut) guys, Merchant asks
"You guys want to judge someone on the basis of a reality show. Fair enough, no problems. You judge me, but that was six years back. This is not even six hours back that she's not wearing a mask. How about judging her guys (sic)."
Second wave
The contagious virus has attacked many of Ranaut's industry colleagues
Merchant wasn't the only one questioning Kangana; even her husband Suyyash Rai said, "Dumbness at its best."
Many others left comments asking how a public figure could walk around without a face cover.
While the Queen actress is yet to address this, it's to be noted that the contagious virus has attacked many of her industry colleagues.