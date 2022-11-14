Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh suffers from epilepsy; here's everything about it

As November marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to reveal she has been battling the neurological disorder for some time. The actor even answered fans' questions adding she has now overcome the fear of the disease. She also burst the myth that epilepsy patients have to smell stinking shoes. Here's a complete guideline on the condition.

Information What is epilepsy? Is it a common disorder?

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures or "unusual sensations and behaviors." While there are multiple triggers, treatment is known to control episodes. Some children outgrow the condition as they age. Per Focus Medica, around 10L cases are diagnosed annually in India.

Causes Individuals of any sex, age can be diagnosed with this

Genetic changes, any traumatic brain injury, stroke, or brain tumor can cause epilepsy. Even cysts in the brain, lack of oxygen supply to the brain, or infectious diseases (AIDS) are categorized as possible triggers. Developmental disorders of the brain (autism) or infectious disorders of the brain (meningitis) can lead to this. Newborns can become epileptic by suffering any damage to the brain during birth.

Precautions No such exact preventive measure is known

Family history can be properly checked to figure out if there is a risk. Other than that, people can keep a tab on their drug and alcohol use to prevent falling prey to this condition. Eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting adequate rest, managing stress, and wearing seatbelts while riding vehicles, among others, are some precautionary steps that can help deal with episodes.

Treatment Many require lifelong medication to control seizures

Having a single seizure doesn't mean one has epilepsy. Doctors suggest that at least two seizures without a known trigger happening at least 24 hours apart are generally required for an epilepsy diagnosis. Medicines are prescribed and even surgeries are performed to control seizures. As mentioned, children may outgrow symptoms but many individuals have to keep consuming medicines lifelong.

Similar cases Other celebrities who suffer from the condition

Shaikh revealed she "came to know about my epilepsy while shooting for Dangal. I had an episode during practice, lost my senses, and opened my eyes in the hospital." Apart from her, many celebrities from the entertainment world are epileptic. These include Lil Wayne, Elton John, and Hugo Weaving. This is only for informational purposes. Please contact a medical professional for advice.