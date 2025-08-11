Next Article
'KSBKBT': Will Mihir-Tulsi's differences affect Pari's wedding?
Pari's big day on "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" didn't go as planned, thanks to rising tension between her parents.
Mihir bluntly tells Tulsi she'll be blamed if anything goes wrong, putting extra pressure on an already emotional moment.
Meanwhile, Tulsi tries to keep things together for her daughter while navigating a rocky patch with Mihir.
Meanwhile, fans can't get enough of the show
The show has always been about complicated family bonds and real emotions, and this episode is no exception.
Viewers connect with the Virani family's ups and downs—especially as Tulsi and Mihir's relationship faces new challenges.
Catch all the drama every night at 10:30pm as fans wait to see how it all plays out.