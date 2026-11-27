Kumar Sanu recalls recording 28 songs in a day
What's the story
Kumar Sanu, the legendary playback singer who dominated Bollywood music in the 1990s, recently opened up about his record-breaking feat of recording 28 songs in a single day. Speaking to IANS during the promotion of his latest song Suniyo Zara, he revealed that it was a combination of speed and efficiency that helped him achieve this milestone. The achievement also earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.
Quick grasp
'I am the fastest singer'
Sanu said, "People often ask me, 'How did you sing 28 songs?' I am the fastest singer. I grab the song very quickly."
"This is God's gift. It is the blessing of my parents. I grab the song very quickly and implement it very quickly. This was my style."
Recording approach
Sanu's recording strategy
Sanu also shared his recording strategy, saying he would record 12 to 15 songs in a day!
"When an artist starts to rise, everyone runs after him... I didn't want to say no to anyone," he added.
He also revealed that on the day he recorded 28 songs, he was preparing for a 40-day tour in America.
To accommodate this, he asked his secretary to schedule recording sessions with different artists throughout the day at his studio.
Studio efficiency
Refusing to compromise on principles
Sanu further explained that he could record a song in just 20-25 minutes.
"I recorded Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar in 9 minutes," he revealed.
Despite the hectic schedule, Sanu refused to compromise on his principles.
"It's very easy for me to say, 'No.' If you don't want to do it, if you want to do it, do it," he said.
"I am straightforward, and because of this, I had to endure a lot. But I didn't bother."