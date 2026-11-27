Sanu also shared his recording strategy, saying he would record 12 to 15 songs in a day!

"When an artist starts to rise, everyone runs after him... I didn't want to say no to anyone," he added.

He also revealed that on the day he recorded 28 songs, he was preparing for a 40-day tour in America.

To accommodate this, he asked his secretary to schedule recording sessions with different artists throughout the day at his studio.