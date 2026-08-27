'Last Man in Tower' teaser lands, Bajpayee leads Adiga adaptation
Entertainment
The teaser for Last Man in Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee, just landed.
Hitting theaters on September 11, 2026, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's novel and follows Masterji, a retired teacher who shakes up his neighborhood by refusing a tempting deal.
Spirit Media debuts in Hindi cinema
This movie marks Spirit Media's first step into Hindi cinema, with Spirit Media producing.
The script comes from Sooni Taraporevala and Juhi Chaturvedi. Director Ben Rekhi called making the film "deeply fulfilling" and praised the cast's emotional depth, especially since it brings Bajpayee and Boman Irani together for the first time.
The team also features Divya Dutta and Sukant Goel, with music by Govind Vasantha and visuals from Rangarajan Ramabadran.