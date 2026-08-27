'Last Man in Tower' teaser lands, Bajpayee leads Adiga adaptation

This movie marks Spirit Media's first step into Hindi cinema, with Spirit Media producing.

The script comes from Sooni Taraporevala and Juhi Chaturvedi. Director Ben Rekhi called making the film "deeply fulfilling" and praised the cast's emotional depth, especially since it brings Bajpayee and Boman Irani together for the first time.

The team also features Divya Dutta and Sukant Goel, with music by Govind Vasantha and visuals from Rangarajan Ramabadran.