Leitch confirms 'Ocean's 14' with Clooney Heslov 'great script'
Director David Leitch just dropped some exciting news: < em>Ocean's 14 is moving forward, and there's real buzz thanks to a "great script" from George Clooney and Grant Heslov.
While getting the original cast together has been tricky, Leitch says their energy has kept things rolling.
'Ocean's 14' could shoot late 2027
The new movie plans to bring back big names: Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle.
The Ocean's franchise kicked off in 2001 and last saw a spin-off with Ocean's 8 in 2018.
Clooney confirmed last year that Warner Bros. gave the green light; filming could kick off as early as late 2027 if everyone's schedules line up.