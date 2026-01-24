Lena Headey to star in 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'
What's the story
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live) have joined the cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding. The film is a sequel to the hit rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue from Amazon MGM Studios. The original film is based on Casey McQuiston's bestseller, and the sequel continues the story from Red, White & Royal Blue.
Role details
Headey to play Princess Catherine
In Red, White & Royal Wedding, Headey will portray Princess Catherine, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Fineman's role remains undisclosed. The sequel will once again feature Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez in lead roles. Other confirmed cast members include Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Aneesh Sheth, Malcolm Atobrah, Henry Ashton, and Alex Hogh Andersen.
Film success
'Red, White & Royal Blue' was a global hit
Released in 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and his rivalry with Prince Henry (Galitzine). The film became Amazon's most-watched worldwide title within its first three weeks of release. It also ranked among Prime Video's top three most-watched romantic comedies ever. Given its success, Amazon MGM quickly greenlit a sequel.
Production details
Production underway with Jamie Babbit at the helm
The sequel is currently in production under the direction of Jamie Babbit. The screenplay has been penned by Gemma Burgess, Matthew Lopez, and McQuiston. Berlanti Schechter Films's Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are returning to produce alongside Michael McGrath from their banner. Matthew Lopez and Jennifer Salke are also part of the production team.