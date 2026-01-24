Lena Headey to star in 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'

Lena Headey ( Game of Thrones ) and Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live ) have joined the cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding . The film is a sequel to the hit rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue from Amazon MGM Studios. The original film is based on Casey McQuiston's bestseller, and the sequel continues the story from Red, White & Royal Blue.

Role details Headey to play Princess Catherine In Red, White & Royal Wedding, Headey will portray Princess Catherine, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Fineman's role remains undisclosed. The sequel will once again feature Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez in lead roles. Other confirmed cast members include Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Aneesh Sheth, Malcolm Atobrah, Henry Ashton, and Alex Hogh Andersen.

Film success 'Red, White & Royal Blue' was a global hit Released in 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and his rivalry with Prince Henry (Galitzine). The film became Amazon's most-watched worldwide title within its first three weeks of release. It also ranked among Prime Video's top three most-watched romantic comedies ever. Given its success, Amazon MGM quickly greenlit a sequel.

