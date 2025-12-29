Next Article
'Lootera' and 'Udaan' producer Dipa De Motwane passes away at 64
Dipa De Motwane, the producer behind films like Udaan and Lootera, has passed away.
Starting her career in 2002 with Leela and Makdee, she gained major recognition for Udaan—a project she worked on with her son Vikramaditya Motwane—which wowed audiences at Cannes and won big at the Filmfare Awards.
Champion for safer film sets and new talent
De Motwane played a key role at Phantom Films (think Lootera, Masaan) and later co-produced hits like AK vs AK and Jubilee with Andolan Films.
She was known not just for producing standout movies but also for making film sets safer and more inclusive—especially for women—and mentoring young talent.
Her legacy leaves a lasting impact on the industry.