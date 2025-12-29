'Nothing to do with Tanya Mittal': Jamie Lever explains her social media break Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Comedian Jamie Lever is stepping away from social media for a bit, saying it's all about her own well-being after a hectic 2025 packed with a US tour and family time.

She made it clear: "This has nothing to do with Tanya Mittal."

The timing comes just after she faced online backlash for a video mimicking Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal—some people laughed, others called it insensitive and accused her of body-shaming.