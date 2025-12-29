'Nothing to do with Tanya Mittal': Jamie Lever explains her social media break
Comedian Jamie Lever is stepping away from social media for a bit, saying it's all about her own well-being after a hectic 2025 packed with a US tour and family time.
She made it clear: "This has nothing to do with Tanya Mittal."
The timing comes just after she faced online backlash for a video mimicking Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal—some people laughed, others called it insensitive and accused her of body-shaming.
What sparked the buzz?
Jamie's video parodying Mittal's viral crying moment split the internet—while some enjoyed the humor, others weren't happy.
Addressing critics, Jamie posted on social media that "there is NO truth in what is being shared currently," and promised she'll be back in 2026 with more comedy.
Not new to mimicry (or criticism)
Jamie has long been known for celebrity impressions—from Farah Khan Kunder to Kareena Kapoor Khan—and defends them as playful flattery using voice and expressions.
In the past, she's told detractors they're free to skip her content if it doesn't land for them.