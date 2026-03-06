'LOTR' director Peter Jackson to receive honorary Palme d'Or
Entertainment
Peter Jackson, the director behind The Lord of the Rings, is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes 2026.
The festival praised his knack for mixing blockbuster appeal with artistic vision and tech innovation.
Jackson called the honor "one of the greatest privileges of my career."
Jackson's journey and impact on cinema
Jackson started out with cult films like Bad Taste and Heavenly Creatures, picking up early awards and Oscar nods.
His Lord of the Rings trilogy became a global phenomenon—earning nearly $3 billion and 17 Oscars.
He's kept pushing boundaries with movies like King Kong, The Hobbit trilogy, and even a Beatles documentary.
This Cannes award celebrates his lasting impact on cinema.