Madhushree and Badal launch 52-hour 'Shri Ramcharitmanas' teaser in Mumbai
Entertainment
Singer Madhushree and composer Robby Badal just launched a teaser for their massive 52-hour musical take on Shri Ramcharitmanas in Mumbai.
The project, nearly two years in the making, got support from big names like Anup Jalota and Kailash Kher, who sent in video messages for the event.
Singer Madhushree emotional, 9 Navratri bhajans
Madhushree shared that singing this epic, especially in Awadhi as a Bengali, was both tough and deeply emotional for her.
Spiritual guru Oma the Akk praised her dedication, saying the goal is to help young people connect with Indian culture.
The team plans to release nine bhajans during Navratri, hoping to introduce Tulsidas's classic work to a wider audience through music.