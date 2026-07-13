Madonna's 'CONFESSIONS II' makes history on Billboard  

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Madonna joins The Beatles, Drake, Taylor in this elite club

Madonna joins an elite group of artists with at least 10 No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 and 10 No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The Beatles, Drake, and Taylor Swift are the only other acts to have achieved this feat. The Beatles hold the record with 19 No. 1s on the Billboard 200 and 20 No. 1s on the Hot 100; Drake has 15 No. 1s on the Billboard 200, and Swift has 15 each on both.