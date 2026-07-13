Madonna's 'CONFESSIONS II' makes history on Billboard
What's the story
Madonna's new studio album, CONFESSIONS II, has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week dated July 18. The Queen of Pop's latest release marks her first No. 1 album of the 2020s and makes her the first artist to have a No. 1 album in this decade alongside three other decades. This achievement makes Madonna only the fourth act to have at least 10 No. 1s on both Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Record-breaking release
More records broken by Madonna with 'CONFESSIONS II'
The album sold 1,34,000 equivalent album units in the US during the week ending July 9, per Luminate. This is the biggest week for a dance album this year and also marks Madonna's best week since the Billboard 200 switched to an equivalent album units ranking system in December 2014. The release set a record for Madonna's biggest streaming week ever and her largest pure album sales week in over 10 years.
Album details
About Madonna's 'CONFESSIONS II'
CONFESSIONS II is a sequel to Madonna's 2005 chart-topping album Confessions on a Dance Floor and reunites her with DJ/writer/producer Stuart Price, her main collaborator from that project. The album was announced on April 15 and released on July 3. It is Madonna's first new studio album since her 2019 No. 1 release Madame X. The album was preceded by its Hot 100 hit Bring Your Love, featuring Sabrina Carpenter.
Elite company
Madonna joins The Beatles, Drake, Taylor in this elite club
Madonna joins an elite group of artists with at least 10 No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 and 10 No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The Beatles, Drake, and Taylor Swift are the only other acts to have achieved this feat. The Beatles hold the record with 19 No. 1s on the Billboard 200 and 20 No. 1s on the Hot 100; Drake has 15 No. 1s on the Billboard 200, and Swift has 15 each on both.
Career milestone
Madonna's album solidified her as an all-time great
CONFESSIONS II is also Madonna's 24th top 10-charted album. The only acts with more top 10s are The Rolling Stones (38), Barbra Streisand (34), The Beatles, Frank Sinatra (both with 32), and Elvis Presley (27). This latest achievement further solidifies Madonna's status as one of the most successful artists in music history.