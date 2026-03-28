'Mahakali': Director shares Akshaye Khanna's BTS photo as Shukracharya

On Saturday, director Prasanth Varma wished actor Akshaye Khanna a happy 51st birthday. To mark the occasion, he shared a behind-the-scenes still from their upcoming mythological film Mahakali, in which Khanna plays Shukracharya , the Asuraguru or priest of demons. The movie will release later this year.

Director's tribute Varma praises Khanna, promises 'Mahakali' updates Varma lauded Khanna's "effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class." He wrote on social media, "It's an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created together! Updates coming soon!" Earlier in September, Varma and RKD Studios had unveiled Khanna's first look for Mahakali on Durga Puja. The actor looked almost unrecognizable with glowing eyes and a beard in his Shukracharya avatar.

Twitter Post 'Real talent doesn't need noise' Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out 🎭🎬



Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created… pic.twitter.com/xiblaH8voc — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 28, 2026

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Film details Know more about the upcoming project The film is a part of Varma's cinematic universe (PVCU), which also includes Hanu-Man and upcoming projects Jai Hanuman and Adhira. Mahakali marks Khanna's Telugu cinema debut and also stars Bhoomi Shetty in the titular role. Varma has previously described her character as a "fierce and powerful force." The film is set in Bengal and will feature a bold portrayal of Goddess Kali by Shetty.

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