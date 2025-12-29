Maharashtra's ND Studios gets a major upgrade as part of film city expansion
Maharashtra is giving ND Studios in Karjat a fresh lease on life, expanding it as an extension of the iconic Dadasaheb Phalke Film City.
The state took over operations just three months ago—now, over 25,000 square feet will be developed to boost film and TV production.
Founded by legendary art director Nitin Desai in 2005, the studio has hosted productions like Bigg Boss.
Nitin Desai was the art director for films such as Lagaan and Devdas, but ND Studios did not exist during their production.
Why should you care?
This move isn't just about bigger sets—it's about new opportunities.
ND Studios will soon have a preview theater, post-production facilities, and even hands-on courses thanks to a new tie-up with FTII.
There are plans for scriptwriting labs and mentoring programs too.
With safety upgrades underway and preserved film sets opening up for tourism and training, this expansion could mean more chances for young creators and film buffs to break into the industry or just get closer to Bollywood magic.