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'Main Vaapas Aaunga': AR Rahman celebrates young love in 'Maskara'

'Main Vaapas Aaunga': AR Rahman celebrates young love in 'Maskara'

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 05, 2026
04:01 pm
What's the story

Imtiaz Ali has released a new song, Maskara, from his upcoming movie Main Vaapas Aaunga. The track features Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina and celebrates the charm of young love. The song explores the relationship between their characters, Jiya and Keenu, showcasing two different ways of expressing love.

Song details

The song reflects timelessness of young romance

The song, sung by Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, features evocative lyrics by Irshad Kamil and a soulful composition by AR Rahman. Raina said in a statement, "Maskara is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way not just as an actor, but through music." Ghosh added, "Recording this song under Rahman sir's guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. The song itself feels very pure and honest to me."

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See the song here

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Film details

All about the film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Main Vaapas Aaunga, set in two different timelines, features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Wagh, and Raina in key roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar under Window Seat Films, the film will hit cinemas on June 12. TIPS has presented the music for the film.

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