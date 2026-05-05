'Main Vaapas Aaunga': AR Rahman celebrates young love in 'Maskara'

Song details

The song reflects timelessness of young romance

The song, sung by Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, features evocative lyrics by Irshad Kamil and a soulful composition by AR Rahman. Raina said in a statement, "Maskara is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way not just as an actor, but through music." Ghosh added, "Recording this song under Rahman sir's guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. The song itself feels very pure and honest to me."