'Main Vaapas Aaunga': AR Rahman celebrates young love in 'Maskara'
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali has released a new song, Maskara, from his upcoming movie Main Vaapas Aaunga. The track features Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina and celebrates the charm of young love. The song explores the relationship between their characters, Jiya and Keenu, showcasing two different ways of expressing love.
Song details
The song reflects timelessness of young romance
The song, sung by Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, features evocative lyrics by Irshad Kamil and a soulful composition by AR Rahman. Raina said in a statement, "Maskara is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way not just as an actor, but through music." Ghosh added, "Recording this song under Rahman sir's guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. The song itself feels very pure and honest to me."
Twitter Post
See the song here
Mischief never sounded so romantic! ❤️—
Maskara song out
now: https://t.co/zIxhE7Z5JM#MainVaapasAaunga Releasing in cinemas12th June.
Applause Entertainment presents,
A Window Seat Films Production
🎬Starring:
Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah
🎥…
May 5, 2026 Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial)
Film details
All about the film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga, set in two different timelines, features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Wagh, and Raina in key roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar under Window Seat Films, the film will hit cinemas on June 12. TIPS has presented the music for the film.