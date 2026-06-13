'Main Vaapas...': Imtiaz reveals Naseeruddin Shah got 'cranky' over retake
What's the story
Naseeruddin Shah, a stalwart of Hindi cinema, is known for his legendary performances and serious demeanor. In a recent interview, director Imtiaz Ali revealed that he directed the icon "very badly" during Main Vaapas Aaunga. The veteran actor even lost his temper once after being asked for a retake! During an interview with Navika Kumar on Times Now's Baatein Dil Se, Ali said, "He is very unfiltered and unrestricted to an extent, which can become extremely volatile."
Behind-the-scenes
'He was already out of patience before starting'
Ali added, "He doesn't hold back and says anything, especially on our set." "He was doing one of the most difficult roles he has ever done." "It took him almost four hours to get ready with prosthetics and makeup, with ECG leads on his chest and everything." "He was already out of patience before starting. Then when we changed lights, he couldn't even get up because the process would take another two hours."
Actor's reaction
When Shah asked Ali: 'What do you want, yaar?'
Ali recalled an incident where Shah was asked for a retake after delivering a beautiful performance in an emotional scene. An annoyed Shah asked, "You want another take? What do you want, yaar? Ab kya?" When Ali suggested changing the rhythm of a line to make it more poetic, Shah retorted with, "I am dying, and you are talking about poetry?" "Then he got a bit cranky, said all kinds of things, but I said give him time."
Giving in
'Whatever, you are the director, what can I do?'
Ali added, "I understand the pain of an actor; if you are giving a real performance, there is a lot of emotional and physical strain." "He finally said, 'Okay, whatever, you are the director, what can I do?'" The film is currently in theaters. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.