'Main Vaapas...': Imtiaz reveals Naseeruddin Shah got 'cranky' over retake

Behind-the-scenes

'He was already out of patience before starting'

Ali added, "He doesn't hold back and says anything, especially on our set." "He was doing one of the most difficult roles he has ever done." "It took him almost four hours to get ready with prosthetics and makeup, with ECG leads on his chest and everything." "He was already out of patience before starting. Then when we changed lights, he couldn't even get up because the process would take another two hours."