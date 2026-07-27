When, where to watch Diljit-Sharvari's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on OTT

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a deeply emotional story set in two different timelines against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

The film follows young lovers Keenu (Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari) whose lives are torn apart by the India-Pakistan divide.

Decades later, Keenu's grandson Nirvair (Dosanjh) travels across the border in search of Jiya.

Naseeruddin Shah plays the older version of Keenu.