When, where to watch Diljit-Sharvari's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on OTT
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is set for its digital premiere on Netflix. The movie, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles, was directed by Imtiaz Ali. It received positive reviews and emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office after its theatrical release on June 12. Now, per reports, it will be available for streaming from August 7.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a deeply emotional story set in two different timelines against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.
The film follows young lovers Keenu (Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari) whose lives are torn apart by the India-Pakistan divide.
Decades later, Keenu's grandson Nirvair (Dosanjh) travels across the border in search of Jiya.
Naseeruddin Shah plays the older version of Keenu.
Film details
Box office collection and cast of film
The film features an ensemble cast including Banita Sandhu as Kaveri, Kumud Mishra as the BSF Chief, and Rajat Kapoor as Iqbal Grewal, among others.
The movie has reportedly earned ₹64.83 crore net and ₹77.03 crore gross in India, according to trade website Sacnilk.
It also collected around ₹21.83 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹98.86 crore.