Malayalam thriller 'Eko' hits Netflix on December 31

Low-budget hit explores fear and isolation

Despite a small ₹5 crore budget, "Eko" has pulled in over ₹50 crore at the box office—making it one of this year's surprise Malayalam successes.

Sandeep Pradeep leads a cast praised for their subtle performances as the story dives into fear and isolation among a secluded group.

If you're into tense thrillers that focus more on real emotions than flashy effects, this might be worth adding to your watchlist.