Next Article
Malayalam thriller 'Eko' hits Netflix on December 31
Entertainment
The Malayalam thriller "Eko" is landing on Netflix this December 31.
Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film first hit theaters in November and has quietly built a buzz for its moody, understated style.
To make sure everyone can join in, it's streaming in five languages—Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Low-budget hit explores fear and isolation
Despite a small ₹5 crore budget, "Eko" has pulled in over ₹50 crore at the box office—making it one of this year's surprise Malayalam successes.
Sandeep Pradeep leads a cast praised for their subtle performances as the story dives into fear and isolation among a secluded group.
If you're into tense thrillers that focus more on real emotions than flashy effects, this might be worth adding to your watchlist.