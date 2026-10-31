Malik explores Birju Lohar's moral complexity in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Mohit Malik is stepping into the shoes of Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie, and he's all about showing the character's shades of gray.

Instead of labeling Birju as good or bad, Malik says he likes to dig deep into what makes his character tick.

"Birju is a flawed character who makes choices that may not always be right, and that is what makes him interesting to play. As actors, we cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad," he shares, adding that this approach helps create a more real and relatable performance.