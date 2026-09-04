What drew Manoj Bajpayee-Divya Dutta to 'Last Man in Tower'

Bajpayee told ANI that he usually doesn't read the books on which his films are based.

"It is not necessary for an actor to read the book on which a script is based. Some people read the books, while others don't."

However, he made an exception for Last Man in Tower.

"I wanted to understand how [Aravind] Adiga had looked at the redevelopment of Mumbai and how much of it he had experienced and observed as a novelist."