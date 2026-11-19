Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Gandhi and My Mother' wraps filming
What's the story
The production of Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film, tentatively titled Gandhi and My Mother, has been completed. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi and is being produced by Anubhav Sinha, Variety India reported. While the plot details are still under wraps, it explores a little-known 21-day period during India's fight for independence that was a turning point in Gandhi's life.
Cast details
'Gandhi made an unexpected choice...'
The film also stars veteran actor Waheeda Rehman as Gandhi's mother and Saurabh Shukla in a key role.
Mishra had earlier said in a statement about the story, "At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away."
"But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself."
Production details
Everything to know about the makers
The film is a production venture of Sinha under his banner, Benaras Mediaworks.
Mishra has previously directed films like Dharavi, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, Khoya Khoya Chand, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Serious Men, among others.
Meanwhile, co-producer Sinha has helmed movies such as Mulk, Article 15, Assi, Ra.One, Tum Bin, and Thappad.
The release date of the upcoming film is yet to be announced.