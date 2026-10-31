Marella debut 'Comrade Kalyan' on Prime Videos in 5 languages
Entertainment
Looking for something new to stream? The Telugu action-comedy Comrade Kalyan just dropped on Prime Videos after its recent theatrical release on October 9.
You can watch it in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
This is director Janakiram Marella's first film, and it's set in the 1990s for that retro vibe.
Vishnu's 'Comrade Kalyan' aids Nambiar family
The film follows Kalyan (Sree Vishnu), who runs a village theater. Things get interesting when he meets an Odia girl (Mahima Nambiar) and steps up to help her family out of financial trouble, earning him the nickname "Comrade."
Shine Tom Chacko plays an IPS officer dealing with Naxalites, and you'll also spot Satya, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Upendra Limaye in key roles.
Music is by Vijay Bulganin.