'Mark' makes a splash with ₹18.5cr opening weekend
Kannada action-thriller Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep, kicked off strong at the box office, pulling in ₹18.5 crore over its opening weekend since releasing on December 25.
Despite a slight dip mid-weekend, Sunday's numbers bounced back to ₹3.5 crore, showing audiences are definitely interested in this suspenseful story of a suspended officer trying to save kidnapped kids.
More about the film and its buzz
Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Mark also features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, and Nishvika Naidu alongside Sudeep.
The movie's gripping plot and Ajaneesh B Loknath's music seem to be working—Sunday saw nearly half of Kannada theater seats filled (48.54% occupancy).
With this momentum, Mark appears to be shaping up as one of the season's big hits among moviegoers based on current box office trends!