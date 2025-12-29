'Mark' makes a splash with ₹18.5cr opening weekend

More about the film and its buzz

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Mark also features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, and Nishvika Naidu alongside Sudeep.

The movie's gripping plot and Ajaneesh B Loknath's music seem to be working—Sunday saw nearly half of Kannada theater seats filled (48.54% occupancy).

With this momentum, Mark appears to be shaping up as one of the season's big hits among moviegoers based on current box office trends!