Adivi Sesh to welcome 2026 with 'Dacoit' climax shoot
Adivi Sesh is kicking off 2026 in a pretty adventurous way—by filming the intense climax of his movie "Dacoit" on a remote rocky mountain, totally unplugged from city life and even phone signals.
He will be spending the New Year surrounded by fresh air and nature.
'Dacoit' details and what's next for Sesh
Sesh calls this wild shoot an "unforgettable way to step into the New Year," highlighting the raw energy of nature as part of the experience.
"Dacoit," co-written by Sesh and Shaneil Deo, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj. It's a revenge drama shot in both Hindi and Telugu, aiming for a pan-India release.
Up next, Sesh will be seen in "G2," the sequel to "Goodachari."