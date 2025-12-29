Adivi Sesh to welcome 2026 with 'Dacoit' climax shoot

'Dacoit' details and what's next for Sesh

Sesh calls this wild shoot an "unforgettable way to step into the New Year," highlighting the raw energy of nature as part of the experience.

"Dacoit," co-written by Sesh and Shaneil Deo, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj. It's a revenge drama shot in both Hindi and Telugu, aiming for a pan-India release.

Up next, Sesh will be seen in "G2," the sequel to "Goodachari."