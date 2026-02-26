Neighbor says Katherine Short showed no signs of mental struggles

Katherine Short , the daughter of actor Martin Short , reportedly showed no signs of mental health struggles before her tragic death by suicide on Monday. A neighbor from her Hollywood Hills neighborhood told Us Weekly that the social worker was "quite outgoing" and gave "no indication of struggle." "Katherine was a private person but that doesn't mean she wasn't friendly. She was quite outgoing."

Home decor More about the late social worker The neighbor further revealed that Short was proud of her home, decorating it in "fun" and "whimsical" ways. She reportedly hung her Canadian flag year-round. They added that "depression is often a silent...hidden killer." Short, who mostly kept a low profile but occasionally attended red carpet events with her parents, had a service dog for "mental illness" in the years leading up to her death.

Family grief Short was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Short, 42, was discovered dead at her home on Monday at approximately 6:41pm local time from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they received a 911 call reporting a shooting at her address. Shortly after the news broke, Martin postponed his upcoming comedy show with co-star Steve Martin. A representative for him confirmed Short's death and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Advertisement