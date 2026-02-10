'Marty Supreme' becomes A24's highest-grosser ever with $148.8M haul

The critically acclaimed film Marty Supreme has officially become A24 's highest-grossing movie of all time with a global box office gross of $148.8 million. The film's earnings surpassed those of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which previously held the record with a reported global take of $142.8 million, per Deadline. The final figures were confirmed on Monday afternoon after the film earned $6.6 million over the weekend ($5.6 million from international markets and $1.03 million in the US).

Domestic success Highest-grossing film for A24 in North America Marty Supreme has also become A24's highest-grossing film in North America, with a total gross of $92.8 million. The film's international earnings stand at $56 million. It has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of star Timothee Chalamet's Oscar-nominated film from last year, A Complete Unknown, which grossed $140.5 million.

Global rollout Major markets yet to be explored Despite its impressive worldwide earnings, Marty Supreme still has several major markets left to explore. The film is set to open in France, Benelux, Switzerland, and Denmark this week. It will also be released in China on March 20 and in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam later this month. In Australia and New Zealand alone, the film has already grossed $5.4 million and $690K, respectively.

Advertisement

International success Impressive openings in Sweden, Hungary, and Slovakia In Sweden, it opened to $270K across 139 cinemas, ranking second in the market. In Hungary and Slovakia combined, the film grossed $143K across 116 screens. Meanwhile, in Chile, it opened with $127K on 115 screens, outperforming Killers of the Flower Moon by 41%.

Advertisement