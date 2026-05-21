Matt Damon to lead 'Everything Everywhere...' director duo's next film?

While plot details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, production is set to start in Los Angeles this summer. This project marks Kwan and Scheinert's first venture since their 2022 mega-hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, which grossed over $147 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. It also won seven Oscars , including Best Picture.

Career highlights

Damon will next be seen in 'The Odyssey'

Damon will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan's mythological epic The Odyssey, releasing in July. He stars as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, who embarks on a perilous journey home following the Trojan War. The film also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, Kwan and Scheinert rose to prominence by directing the viral music video for Lil Jon's Turn Down for What and later made their directorial debut with Swiss Army Man (2016).