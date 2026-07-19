Singer Matty Healy marries model Gabbriette Bechtel
What's the story
Matty Healy, the frontman of the band The 1975, has married model Gabbriette Bechtel, reported Just Jared. The couple exchanged vows at Castillo del Lago, a mansion formerly owned by pop icon Madonna. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style estate in Hollywood Hills was reportedly packed with A-list guests, including singer Charli xcx and her husband, George Daniel (Healy's bandmate), and social media influencers like Fai Khadra and Alex Consani.
Wedding details
Healy performed at his own tribute band's show
Healy, 37, donned a classic black tuxedo while Bechtel, 28, looked breathtaking in a white wedding dress.
Before their nuptials, the couple celebrated with separate bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Healy reportedly performed at his own tribute band's show in Malibu for his bachelor party.
Meanwhile, Bechtel kicked off her bachelorette festivities with a stylish vintage Chanel outfit as she boarded a flight to Las Vegas last month.
Love story
Healy's ex, Taylor Swift, married Travis Kelce earlier this month
Healy and Bechtel started dating in September 2023.
Their engagement was confirmed by Healy's mother, Denise Welch, in June 2024.
The news of their wedding comes just weeks after Healy's ex-girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3.
Swift and Kelce had a lavish wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden with a star-studded guest list including actor Liam Hemsworth, who is now engaged to Healy's ex-girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.