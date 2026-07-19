Singer Matty Healy marries model Gabbriette Bechtel

Healy, 37, donned a classic black tuxedo while Bechtel, 28, looked breathtaking in a white wedding dress.

Before their nuptials, the couple celebrated with separate bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Healy reportedly performed at his own tribute band's show in Malibu for his bachelor party.

Meanwhile, Bechtel kicked off her bachelorette festivities with a stylish vintage Chanel outfit as she boarded a flight to Las Vegas last month.