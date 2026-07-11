Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent big on wedding security
What's the story
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's extravagant wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City has sparked public criticism for blocking major streets and overworking the police. Now, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that the couple paid over $160,000 to cover city permits and police security costs for their wedding. The ceremony, held on July 3, was reportedly attended by around 1,000 guests.
Confirmation
'Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit...'
At a press conference on Friday, Mamdani was asked, "Could you also confirm that Taylor Swift will be paying the city back any and all money for police overtime, and if so, how much and to whom?" Mamdani replied, "Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event."
Public backlash
Wedding drew criticism from some New Yorkers
The couple's wedding led to the closure of several streets in Midtown on July 4, a day of major Independence Day celebrations. This drew criticism from some New Yorkers, including Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who suggested, "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe." However, it has since been confirmed that they did pay for these expenses.
Wedding details
Couple spent over $30 million on the wedding alone
The couple reportedly spent over $30 million on their wedding, transforming MSG into a lush secret garden for their guests. The ceremony was officiated by comedian and actor Adam Sandler and attended by A-listers such as Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran. They also donated $26 million across 20 charities in the US.