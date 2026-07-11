Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent big on wedding security

Confirmation

'Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit...'

At a press conference on Friday, Mamdani was asked, "Could you also confirm that Taylor Swift will be paying the city back any and all money for police overtime, and if so, how much and to whom?" Mamdani replied, "Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event."