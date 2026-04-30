Exhibitors struggle to fit multiple May 1 releases: Report

This Friday is set to witness a major clash of films across various languages, creating a challenging situation for distributors and exhibitors. With several big releases hitting the screens simultaneously, theaters are struggling to allocate the desired number of shows to each film. As per Bollywood Hungama, despite being less than 24 hours away from their release, booking issues remain unresolved in Mumbai's Regal, MovieTime Suburbia, PVR Le Reve, and other theaters.

Release challenges 'Raja Shivaji,' 'Ek Din,' 'Patriot' and many more releasing The situation is particularly tricky for exhibitors as they have to accommodate a diverse range of films. A source from the exhibition industry told Bollywood Hungama, "This is like agni pariksha for us." "We need to allot shows to Raja Shivaji (releasing in Hindi and Marathi), Ek Din (Hindi), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English), Patriot (Malayalam), Kara (Tamil), Dhabkaaro (Gujarati), KD - The Devil (Kannada), etc."

Show requirements 'Raja Shivaji' demands all shows in single-screens The biggest release of the week in the Hindi-speaking market is Raja Shivaji, and its distributors, Jio Studios, have made sure it gets a wide release. The studio has asked exhibitors to allot all shows to the film in single-screen cinemas. In 2-screen theaters, they have requested 7 shows; 10 shows need to be played in 3-screen multiplexes; and for cinemas with 4 screens, 14 shows of Raja Shivaji need to be played.

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