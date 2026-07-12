Why Milap Zaveri chose Aditya Roy Kapur for romantic drama

Casting choice

This is how Zaveri described his upcoming film

Zaveri said, "The film is its own beast. It is in the genre of Deewaniyat, Aashiqui 2, but has its own uniqueness. This time I want to cater to the masses and classes. Single screens and multiplexes." He also explained why he chose Kapur for this project. "Adi was my choice because he has a strong connect with the masses and female audiences as proven in Aashiqui 2 and Malang," Zaveri said.