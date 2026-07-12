Why Milap Zaveri chose Aditya Roy Kapur for romantic drama
What's the story
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri, known for his action-packed films Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, is now working with actor Aditya Roy Kapur on a "violent musical romantic drama." In an interview with Bombay Times, Zaveri said that the film will explore emotions similar to those in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat but will have its own unique identity.
Casting choice
This is how Zaveri described his upcoming film
Zaveri said, "The film is its own beast. It is in the genre of Deewaniyat, Aashiqui 2, but has its own uniqueness. This time I want to cater to the masses and classes. Single screens and multiplexes." He also explained why he chose Kapur for this project. "Adi was my choice because he has a strong connect with the masses and female audiences as proven in Aashiqui 2 and Malang," Zaveri said.
Actor's attributes
Film to go on floors soon
Zaveri further praised Kapur, saying he is a "terrific actor and looker" with an impressive physique for action scenes. He added that Kapur resonates well with musicals, making him the perfect fit for this project. The film will go on floors soon and is scheduled to release next year.
Director's statement
Will Harshvardhan Rane and Zaveri collaborate soon?
Zaveri, who recently worked with Harshvardhan Rane on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, dismissed rumors that they wouldn't collaborate again. "I will surely reunite with Harshvardhan Rane soon. I love him, and he is my friend," he said. He added that Rane is busy with exciting projects like Force 3 and Silaa, but they will work together soon. Meanwhile, Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino (2025). Before that, he headlined the action thriller Gumraah (2023).