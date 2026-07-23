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Marvel plans to introduce Miles Morales in live-action movies?
Miles Morales will headline a live-action movie

Marvel plans to introduce Miles Morales in live-action movies?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 23, 2026
12:59 pm
What's the story

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has hinted at the possibility of Spider-Man's Black alter ego, Miles Morales, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a live-action movie. This would happen after Sony Pictures's animated Spider-Verse series concludes with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027. "The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series...But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles]," Feige told China's Watching Hollywood.

Multiverse reference

'No Way Home' mentioned a Black Spider-Man

Feige also reflected on the global audience's reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland's Peter Parker meets previous versions of the character played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

"Somewhere there's bound to be a Black Spider-Man," says Electro (Jamie Foxx) in one scene.

"Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles," said Feige.

Future plans

Feige, Amy Pascal are brainstorming on more Spider-Man adventures

Feige revealed, "We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts."

"My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four and five Spider-Man movies might be about."

In 2023, Pascal confirmed a live-action Miles Morales movie was in development.

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