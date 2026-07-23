Marvel plans to introduce Miles Morales in live-action movies?

Feige also reflected on the global audience's reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland's Peter Parker meets previous versions of the character played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

"Somewhere there's bound to be a Black Spider-Man," says Electro (Jamie Foxx) in one scene.

"Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles," said Feige.