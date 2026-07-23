Marvel plans to introduce Miles Morales in live-action movies?
What's the story
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has hinted at the possibility of Spider-Man's Black alter ego, Miles Morales, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a live-action movie. This would happen after Sony Pictures's animated Spider-Verse series concludes with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027. "The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series...But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles]," Feige told China's Watching Hollywood.
Multiverse reference
'No Way Home' mentioned a Black Spider-Man
Feige also reflected on the global audience's reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland's Peter Parker meets previous versions of the character played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
"Somewhere there's bound to be a Black Spider-Man," says Electro (Jamie Foxx) in one scene.
"Audiences around the world were thrilled because they knew it might be a hint at Spider-Man Miles," said Feige.
Future plans
Feige, Amy Pascal are brainstorming on more Spider-Man adventures
Feige revealed, "We've been thinking and discussing more Spider-Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts."
"My production partner, Amy Pascal, is already working on it and we've had in-depth discussions about what the next two, three, four and five Spider-Man movies might be about."
In 2023, Pascal confirmed a live-action Miles Morales movie was in development.