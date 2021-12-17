Entertainment Miss India, 16 others test COVID-19+; Miss World finale postponed

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 03:51 pm

Miss World finale will be held within 90 days in Puerto Rico

The finale of Miss World 2021, which was to be held this week in Puerto Rico, has been postponed. The Miss World organization took this decision after 16 of its contestants including Miss India, Manasa Varanasi, tested positive for COVID-19. They arrived at the conclusion after holding several discussions with virologists, medical experts, and the region's health department. We wish all a speedy recovery!

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Puerto Rico, the host Caribbean island for the prestigious event, has seen 1.89 lakh cases from January 2020 till now. Fatalities have been recorded at 3,277 so far. Till last week, around 55 lakh doses of vaccine were administered to its citizens. In such a scenario, postponing a global event as Miss World is a wise decision.

In its statement, the Miss World Organization informed that the finale will be held within the next 90 days at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot. "Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public," the press release, issued yesterday and shared on social media, read.

"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made," it added. Medical experts have recommended immediate quarantine for those affected.

Further observation and testing have also been suggested. Participants and other staff will be allowed to return to their countries only after a review by medical officials and consultants. "We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown," optimistically mentioned Julia Morley, CEO, Miss World Ltd.