Mohanlal urges smart play, risks to win 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal recently shared what it really takes to win the show: know the game, use your common sense, and be smart about your moves.
He pointed out that spotting chances and taking a few risks can totally flip the game in your favor.
Mohanlal also gave a shoutout to past contestants like Manikuttan and Vishnu, who made smart plays by grabbing small opportunities when they came up.
People's Parliament for 'Bigg Boss' viewers
People's Parliament is giving young people a real voice. They can ask questions and share their views directly about Bigg Boss.
This interactive platform connects viewers with ex-contestants and influencers, making it easier for everyone to get more involved with the show.