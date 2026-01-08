'Movie magic': Alia Bhatt cheers Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and released in December 2025, is smashing records—it's now the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, pulling in over ₹1,254 crore worldwide. The story follows Ranveer as Hamza, an undercover Indian agent navigating Pakistan's criminal underworld.

Why is everyone talking?

The film mixes real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks with fiction. It also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.

With its bold storytelling and big cast, even Yash Raj Films called it "a milestone moment," crediting director Dhar and the whole crew for making it all click.

A sequel is already lined up for March 2026.