'Denied him Shaktimaan but...': Mukesh Khanna praises Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' performance

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna , who famously played Shaktimaan , has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna 's performances in Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. In a YouTube video, Khanna called the film "perfect" and lauded every department for their contribution to its success.

Film review 'Dhurandhar' is a perfect film: Khanna Khanna said, "There are many brilliant adjectives that can be attributed to the film Dhurandhar. It's a perfect film, a commercial film, and one that will hit the masses." "Every department did their best, whether it was acting, directing, action or writing. Everyone has given their best so that you can call the film Dhurandhar in every way."

Actor praise 'He is a good actor': Khanna on Singh Khanna added, "I would like to praise this film's hero, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh. You will say, 'You didn't let him play Shaktimaan.' I may have denied him the role of Shaktimaan, but he is a good actor." "He has great energy, and his eyes are brooding because this man has come from India and has been planted in Pakistan." To recall, Khanna previously said Singh is too "mischievous," and a "mature" actor is required to lead Shaktimaan's feature-film reboot.

Actor admiration Khanna also praised Akshaye's performance in 'Dhurandhar' Khanna also spoke about how Akshaye briefly stole the limelight from Singh in the film, saying that Singh's character was meant to develop slowly. "The role of Dhurandhar that he was given had to see him grow little by little. I'm sure in the sequel, they will highlight his entire story." He also praised Akshaye's performance, saying he "didn't just leave his mark; he ate all the competition."