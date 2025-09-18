Nagarjuna to celebrate his 100th film with both sons
Big news for Telugu cinema fans: Nagarjuna is set to hit his 100th film milestone with KING100, and he's bringing both his sons—Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni—for special appearances.
It's their first time sharing the screen since Manam, making this a pretty special family moment.
Nagarjuna announced the project during his recent appearance on ZEE Telugu's Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, sharing that it has been in the works for about six to seven months.
'KING100' to be directed by Ra Karthik
KING100 will be directed by Ra Karthik, who made waves with Nitham Oru Vaanam back in 2022.
While full cast details are still under wraps, excitement is building fast—especially since megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to launch the film at a star-studded event.
After playing a villain in Coolie (which just released last month), Nagarjuna seems ready to step back into hero mode for this big milestone project.