Nagarjuna to celebrate his 100th film with both sons Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Big news for Telugu cinema fans: Nagarjuna is set to hit his 100th film milestone with KING100, and he's bringing both his sons—Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni—for special appearances.

It's their first time sharing the screen since Manam, making this a pretty special family moment.

Nagarjuna announced the project during his recent appearance on ZEE Telugu's Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, sharing that it has been in the works for about six to seven months.