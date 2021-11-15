'NBK107': Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan's film launched with 'pooja' ceremony

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 12:00 am

Balakrishna's yet-to-be-titled film's shooting is set to be kickstarted soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans are on cloud nine right now. His upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK107, was launched on Saturday with a formal pooja ceremony. The makers shared photos from the ceremony on social media. Gopichand Malineni is helming the project that is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan will be starring alongside Balakrishna in the much-anticipated project.

Balakrishna and Gopichand are joining hands for the first time

The film was launched with the likes of VV Vinayak, Boyapati Sreenu, Bobby, Buchi Babu Sana, and Koratala Siva in attendance along with the lead actors Balakrishna and Haasan. The shooting of the project is set to be kickstarted soon. Thaman S is on board to compose music. The yet-to-be-titled flick marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand.

Rest of cast and crew is yet to be announced

Sharing the photos on social media, the makers wrote, "#NBK107 kicks off on an auspicious note with Pooja Event. Clap by #VVVinayak garu. Camera Switch on by #BoyapatiSreenu garu. First shot direction by @harish2you garu. #KoratalaSiva garu, @dirbobby garu, @BuchiBabuSana garu handed over the script to @megopichand garu (sic)." The makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew.

Balakrishna will be next seen in 'Akhanda'

An elated Malineni shared the photos on social media and captioned it, "Our ROARING Film #NBK107 has been launched Today! Extremely thrilled & Excited to move to the sets.. with the LION, #GodOfMasses & our 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru! Will try to present #NBK Gaaru in best possible Avatar! #NBK107Begins (sic)." Meanwhile, Balakrishna is currently awaiting the release of Akhanda, directed by Boyapati.

Tollywood has a lineup of anticipated big budget projects

Meanwhile, several big-budget Tollywood projects are set to be released in 2022. This includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt's RRR directed by SS Rajamouli; Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya by Koratala Siva; Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde; Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata; and Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa to name a few.