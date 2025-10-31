Next Article
Netflix announces 'Dining with the Kapoors' for 2025
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing Dining With The Kapoors, a documentary about Bollywood's legendary Kapoor family, premiering November 21, 2025.
Directed by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media, with Armaan Jain (Raj Kapoor's grandson) as creator, producer, and showrunner, the film spotlights their annual lunch tradition celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.
Alia Bhatt's absence noted by fans
Expect to see Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and more sharing candid moments.
The film captures their family bonds and cinematic legacy—though fans did notice Alia Bhatt missing from the first poster.
It's part of Netflix's push for more Indian original documentaries.